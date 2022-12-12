6 things you probably didn’t know about Prince Harry’s Zimbabwean ex Chelsy Davy

British royal family member Prince Harry is currently blazing on social media following the release of his Netflix docuseries. In the series, the two lovebirds, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, document their love and turbulent years of marriage, which made them give up their royal duties and relocate to the US.

Story continues below Advertisement

Before settling down with the American actress, the royal was the prince of the streets. His list of former girlfriends is long and diverse and includes an African woman. Here is what you probably didn’t know about Prince Harry’s Zimbabwean ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy. Davy was born in Zimbabwe

Chelsea Davy was born in Bulawayo, the second-largest city in Zimbabwe, on October 13, 1985. She was born into a family of two children and has a brother, Shaun. She grew up at her family’s homestead in the Lemco Safari Area, a conservancy that covers more than 404 685 hectares (1 million acres) of southern Zimbabwe. She comes from a wealthy family

Story continues below Advertisement

Davy’s father, Charles Davy, is a South African safari farmer who, at one point, was one of the largest private landowners in Zimbabwe. He was alleged to own 320 000 hectares of land. Her mother, Beverley Donald Davy, is a former model who once won the Miss Rhodesia contest in 1973.

Story continues below Advertisement

Davy grew up amid wildlife at her father’s safari and hung around an orphaned pet hyena. Once, a “very dangerous” boomslang snake, the length of a man, landed on her head, and she recalls that there were several monkeys at her preschool which would steal crayons.

In 2000, former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe embarked on a land reform programme, and Davy’s father, lost all the land he owned and their family home. Davy is very educated Chelsy attended Girls College, one of the most prestigious private girls’ schools in Zimbabwe.

She then moved to the UK before she completed and joined Cheltenham Ladies’ College, one of the best public schools in England. After high school, Davy moved to South Africa to study philosophy, politics and economics at the University of Cape Town. In 2007, she returned to England and enrolled on a postgraduate degree in law at Leeds University. In 2014, she joined the Gemological Institute of America and opened a jewellery shop in 2016.

She met prince Harry while they were still in school Davy met Prince Harry while she was still in high school at Stowe in 2004. They crossed paths through British mutual friends. In a short space of time, the two started dating. However, she wanted to return to Africa, and she enrolled at the University of Cape Town, and their relationship became a long-distance one.

Prince Harry would visit Davy on holidays, and they spent time together to keep their relationship afloat. The couple was bound together by their love for adventure and hard partying So strong was their bond that the couple went on holiday to South Africa with Davy’s family most times.

She was invited to Prince Charles’ 60th birthday and was with Harry at the Diana memorial concert in London in 2007. Despite their intense bond, their relationship was on and off. In 2009, their relationship broke off mainly due to the pressures of Prince Harry’s military career. They decided to call it quits for good in 2011.