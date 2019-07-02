Picture: Pexels

Whether the tip-off was the lingering scent of another person’s perfume or seeing your partner hiding their phone while texting, when it comes to relationships, there’s nothing quite as devastating than finding out that your S.O. has been unfaithful.



Here’s how these 5 Redditors found out they were being cheated on:





A week before the wedding





Got a Facebook message from some lady telling me that my fiancée was a homewrecker. Apparently, my ex was sleeping with this woman’s husband, and she was divorcing her husband because of it. Fortunately, this happened the weekend before our wedding, so I dodged a bullet.





- je_ff





Bumped into the new boyfriend





Dated for 2 years until one day, out of the blue she says she's not happy anymore and breaks up with me. It sucked but I figured it was for the best if she wasn't happy.





About a week after we had broken up I saw her at the bar with some guy who she sheepishly admitted she was on a date with. Later that night I end up standing next to him ordering drinks. He apologized to me for the awkwardness.





"Yeah, it's just weird since we've only been broken up for a few days and she's already dating."





He pauses ".....a few days?” She and I have been seeing each other for like three months now." We stared at each other for a second. And then my ex comes running up to pull him away from me. He shrugged her off and told her to go f*** herself and then left the bar.





That's how I found out my ex had been cheating on me for 3 months before apparently guilt took hold and she broke up with me.





Update: I bumped into the other guy a few months later at a bar and we actually talked about it. It was weird hearing about it from his perspective. In his mind, he had thought she was just really flaky but after speaking to me it just all clicked for him. And we went through some of the times when he couldn't reach her because she was with me and vice versa. Not sure how I didn't pick up on it. Either way, I'm happily married now and I think she had to move home and live with her mom.





- totspur1982





Via iMessage





iMessage linked to her computer. I was on her computer buying stuff off Amazon and she was sitting on the couch, feet from me, texting her ex. He was trying to get her to send him nudes and they were reminiscing about previous encounters. He was bragging about how he made her “leg shake” all the while I was watching the conversation in real time, right next to her. My adrenaline kicked in and I simply closed the computer and left the house without saying a word. This was over a year ago and I’m still fighting her for custody of our children.





- kjlo5





'Oops, wrong person'





She sent me a picture of herself in the bath, then sent me a message afterwards saying, "Oops, wrong person".

He said he didn’t have a Facebook account, but one day I saw that he had the app on his phone... so I searched him up, and a little stalking later found out:





1) His name wasn’t Sam, that was the dog’s name





2) He had a wife, and the “family vacation” he had gone on a few months back was actually his f****** wedding.





3) I was definitely the side chick.





The confrontation was... unpleasant. We’d been together for almost two years, and looking back from where I am now I realise he’d always been a manipulative, abusive d***. But I didn’t want to see it for what it was. I eventually left him, but some days I’m not sure I’m over him. That relationship broke me.





- oppositetoup





Her mom told me





I found out my girlfriend was cheating on me when her mom told me. We had been dating for about 3 years and my gf's mom and I got along great. No father in the picture. She called me one day at work and said she needed to talk to me. Told me where they met and who the guy was. I went there, saw her car and his, and left. When my gf returned home, I informed her that I knew. Never told her how. My ex-gf's mom and I are still friends to this day.





- lordbobjones



