Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 21, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

After 25 years of marriage, woman is shocked to learn husband is alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer

A general view of Gilgo Beach in Babylon, New York. Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old New York architect, has been charged with murdering three women and suspected in the death of a fourth. Picture: AFP

A general view of Gilgo Beach in Babylon, New York. Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old New York architect, has been charged with murdering three women and suspected in the death of a fourth. Picture: AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

In Asa Ellerup’s case it was a question of ‘how well do you really know the man you had been sharing a bed with for 25 years?’

The arrest of Rex Heuermann as the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer came as a complete shock to the US.

Heuermann is suspected of being behind the deaths of three sex workers in 2010. With Long Island as his playground, the Daily Mail reported he had even killed one of his victims in his own home.

And while on his killing spree, his wife Ellerup had no idea about what was happening under her nose.

According to Fox News, the 59-year-old mom of two had been at her Massapequa Park home when cops burst in and showed her pictures.

More on this

“When we told the wife, she was shocked, she was embarrassed,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told the news outlet.

“Okay, it is what it is,” Ellerup reportedly replied when shown the evidence stacked up against her husband.

DNA from Ellerup’s own hair has been pivotal in the Gilgo Beach case, the “New York Post” reported, before adding she had been ruled out a suspect.

And according to officials, she had been travelling each time the women her husband has been accused of killing disappeared.

In a previous interview with CNN, Harrison said Ellerup and her two grown children’s reaction suggested they had no idea “about this double life” Heuermann was leading.

Earlier this week, Ellerup filed for divorce, six days after her architect husband’s arrest.

Her lawyer Bob Macedonio told Fox News Digital: "This is all still a whirlwind. Her and her children's lives have been completely turned upside-down."

Heuermann allegedly met sex workers on the internet and via dating apps. He then lured and killed them, dumping their bodies on a remote stretch of Ocean Parkway.

Related Topics:

United StatesMurderTrue CrimeMissing PersonsMarriageDivorceSex work

Share

Recent stories by:

Marchelle Abrahams
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe