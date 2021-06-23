Alex Rodriguez doesn't plan on dating

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly not planning to date for a while following his split from Jennifer Lopez in April. The 42-year-old former baseball star - who has two children, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - is reportedly focusing on himself and his kids following his break-up from Jennifer Lopez in April.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “He isn’t going to be dating for a while." It comes after the former Yankee was spotted over the weekend with Lindsay Shookus, who previously dated “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” star Ben Affleck, who has since reconciled his romance with J.Lo, whom he originally was in a high-profile relationship with between 2002 and 2004. A source revealed: "It’s certainly going to raise eyebrows, given Ben and Jennifer are back together so publicly.

“What are the chances that both of their exes have now hooked up? It's started a lot of whispering on the rumour mill." A video clip from Lindsay's birthday party shows her and Alex sitting alongside each other at the intimate party in the Hamptons, whilst magician Josh Beckerman impressed guests with his skills.

However, a representative for the retired baseball player insists they are just friends. The rep said: "There is absolutely zero there. They’ve been friends for 15 years." It comes following reports that Ben and Jennifer - dubbed 'Bennifer' when they first dated - are "inseparable" at the moment.

An insider said: "They are inseparable and it's going really well, Jennifer has never been happier and knows it was meant to be ... Her kids really like Ben and think he's funny and fun to be around. “He's totally won the family over with his charm. Ben was very good with them. He was asking them questions and smiling. He was very engaged and seemed to like hanging out with them." Jennifer's mother Guadalupe has a good relationship with Ben and is "thrilled that they are back together now".