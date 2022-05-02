Amanda Bynes regrets 'airing her fiance's dirty laundry' online

Amanda Bynes "regrets airing her fiancé's dirty laundry" in public. The 36-year-old actress - who has been engaged to law student Paul Michael since February 2020 - took to Instagram earlier this week to falsely claim her fiancé had relapsed on drugs and also accused him of searching for taboo material online - but now wants to "truly apologise" to him as she hopes to move on from the subject.

Speaking in a video posted to her Instagram Stories, she said: "I truly want to apologise to Paul for airing his dirty laundry. It was not my place to say what I said and I wish I wouldn't have. I'm hoping that everyone will move past it and I'm gonna stop taking about it but I just wanted to make this statement." The 'Hairspray' actress- who shot to fame as a child star back in the late 1990s with her self-titled Nickelodeon sketch comedy series 'The Amanda Show' but has stepped back from showbusiness in recent years - went on to insist that Paul is a "great guy" and is "super happy" with him.

She added: "Paul is a great guy and he is pre-law in school and I am super happy with him. We are gonna move forward and that's it. Thank you." The 'She's the Man' star previously insisted that she was "wrong" for making the comments about Paul - who has a history of drug abuse - in the first place after police officers turned up at their home, although she had left by the time they arrived.

She told E! News: "I thought Paul relapsed, but I was wrong. He drug tested for me from a drug test kit I bought from CVS. The drug test was negative for all substances. Paul and I are staying together. I am so sorry for the confusion I caused. I [also] misunderstood what Paul looked up online, it was 'MILFs' in the search engine, and that brought up other content." Paul stressed his sobriety and insisted he and Amanda have "worked it out". He said "I am now sober from a relapse that may have happened long in the past but I am not using now. I drug tested and it was negative. The drug test was clean. The relapse was not any significance or a controlled or illegal substance. I am clean for many years.

