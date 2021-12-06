Amanda du-Pont ’overwhelmed’ with all the love and support after speaking her truth

Local actress Amanda du-Pont has thanked her fans for rallying behind her after releasing a video stating she had been raped and abused while in a two year relationship with ex-boyfriend Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye. This has been a whirlwind week for the Swazi-born star who had to contend with her ex revealing intimate details of their time together while appearing on a podcast interview with MacG during his final episode of Podcast and Chill.

After sharing her story, many others came forward and alleged that they too were victims of Jub Jub. In response, Jub Jub’s family slammed the “false and fake” rape allegations made against him. Family spokesperson Andile Ngcobo said they planned to lay criminal charges against du-Pont, media personality Maschaba Khumalo, Bonoluhle Nkala, and Refilwe Khumalo.

Ngcobo said they would be serving the four with letters of demand, with instructions that they retract the “unfounded” allegations made against him, as well as apologise for their claims. Instead of backing down, du-Pont has now taken to Instagram with a message of thanks and appreciation.