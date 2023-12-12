Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell secretly married months prior to death

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell secretly married her long-time partner months before her passing. The 29-year-old reality TV star - who appeared alongside her mom, Mama June Shannon, and younger sister Alana on 'Toddlers and Tiaras' and 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' - was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January and her mother sadly confirmed she passed away on Sunday.

Following her death, TMZ obtained a marriage certificate, which confirmed she and Eldridge Toney tied the knot on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia. Her sister Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird, 23, officiated the wedding which took place while she was undergoing chemotherapy. Alana recently paid a touching tribute to her sister and said she is thankful she was with Anna - who left behind children Kaitlyn, 10, and seven-year-old Kylie - when she departed and vowed to ensure her "legacy lives on forever".

She wrote on Instagram: "I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! (sic)"

She signed off the post: "The sky looks a little bit different today. "We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever! (sic)" June, 44, wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo: "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.