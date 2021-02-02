Armie Hammer’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers breaks her silence: ’I am shocked, heartbroken’

Elizabeth Chambers has been left "shocked, heartbroken and devastated" by the sexual misconduct allegations made against Armie Hammer. The 38-year-old star - who split from the 'Call Me By Your Name' actor last summer after 10 years of marriage - admitted she has been "listening" to the shocking online reports of affairs and cannibalistic fantasies surrounding her estranged husband and pledged her support to victims of abuse. She said in a statement: "For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realise how much I didn’t know. “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.” Elizabeth insisted she won't be commenting further on the claims and is focusing on her and Armie's children, Harper, six, and three-year-old Ford, as well as her own "healing".

She added: “My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.”

While she has never previously directly spoken out about the allegations, last week Elizabeth commented on a JustJared Instagram post announcing that Armie's 'Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino and co-star Timothée Chalamet were collaborating on 'Bones & All', in which a woman embarks on a search to find out where her cannibalistic tendencies come from.

She wrote: “No. Words.”

An Instagram account called House of Effie first sparked reports about Armie's alleged sexual behaviour when they posted a series of unverified direct messages allegedly from the 'Rebecca' star.

Two women, Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich, then came forward, with the former alleging the actor used a knife to brand her with a letter 'A', and the latter claiming the 34-year-old star told her he wanted to eat her rib.

An attorney for the actor said: "The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”

Following the scandal, Armie left his upcoming film 'Shotgun Wedding' - which also stars Jennifer Lopez - because he didn't want to be away from his children amid the "vicious and spurious online attacks".

He said: "I’m not responding to these bulls*** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

And last week, Armie exited the upcoming Paramount+ series 'The Offer'.