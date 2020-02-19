Ben Affleck’s “biggest regret” in life is his divorce from Jennifer Garner.
The 47-year-old actor split from Jennifer in June 2015 and settled their divorce in October 2018, but Ben has now confessed splitting from the ‘Peppermint’ star - with whom he has Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven - came at a dark time in his life which he now regrets.
He said: “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce.”
The ‘Justice League’ star split from Jennifer following his battle with alcohol addiction, and says that whilst his drinking was under control when he was married to Jennifer, it became a problem when their “marriage was falling apart”.
He explained: “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.