Best of 2023: ‘Expecting twins?’ Fans come hard and fast with the jokes after Rachel Kolisi posts bedroom selfie with Siya

In our Best of 2023 series, IOL Lifestyle curated a list of stories that our readers couldn’t get enough of. Originally published in December last year, this is one is still getting the clicks...

December 2022 Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is back home and with no doubt a smile on his face after the national rugby team beat England 27-13 over the weekend. The Boks had been playing in various countries for its End of Year Tour, and chances are Kolisi couldn’t wait to get home to his family, especially wife Rachel.

The loved-up couple are always sharing their fondness for each other in cheeky IG posts and Stories. But this time, fans were on their not-so-best behaviour after the 31-year-old sportsman decided to surprise his beloved with his early homecoming. Taking to Instagram, Rachel shared a selfie of the two in bed alongside the caption, “We got the BEST surprise yesterday.” While obviously referring to Kolisi being reunited with his wife and two kids, she was never prepared for the onslaught of comments. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) And it all started with a series of innocent emojis from Faf du Plessis’s wife, Imari.

From there, it spread like wildfire. “We having a baby,” commented one person, while another joked, “Expecting twins.” The responses even caught the attention of her bestie, Layla Kolbe, who said, “Some of these comment.”

Author Zelda la Grange even added her two cents’ worth while referring President Ramaphosa’s current situation, saying, “Give us some good news while the country politically falls apart. Come on!!!” Who knows? The couple, who are already parents to Nicholas and Keziah, could maybe consider room for one more? IOL Lifestyle