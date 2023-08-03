Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie make ‘difficult’ decision to split after 18 years of marriage

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie have split after 18 years of marriage. The Canadian Prime Minister, 51, and his 48-year-old partner announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, admitting the decision came after many “meaningful and difficult conversations”.

Their statement said: “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. “For the wellbeing of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

Trudeau’s team added the former couple is taking legal steps in their separation.

They said: “They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward. “They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. “The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

Trudeau and Sophie got hitched on May 28, 2005 and have three children together – sons Xavier and Hadrien, and daughter named Ella-Grace. The former couple first met as children growing up in Montreal when Sophie was a classmate and friend of Trudeau’s youngest brother Michel. They reunited in 2003 after Sophie was assigned as his co-host for a charity ball and they got married in a Roman Catholic ceremony.