Cassper Nyovest is already dishing out marriage advice to unmarried men

South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest is relishing his recent marriage to his childhood friend, Pulane Mojaki, and has already started sharing advice and mocking unmarried men while expressing his joy in the chapter in his life.

This comes after Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, kept tongues wagging on social media platforms after visuals from the exquisite traditional wedding with Mojaki kept social media abuzz.

Just a few weeks after saying ‘I do’, the rapper took to his Instagram account to post a video while in a car with music producer, Almotie ‘Alie Keys’ Mthombeni saying that he has an announcement to share with unmarried men.

He captioned his post with a bible verse: “Genesis 32: 12 Make the price of the bride and the gift I am to bring as great as you like, and I’ll pay whatever you ask me. Only give me the young woman as my wife. #MarriedJokes.”