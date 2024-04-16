Cassper Nyovest is already dishing out marriage advice to unmarried men

By Simon Majadibodu
South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest is relishing his recent marriage to his childhood friend, Pulane Mojaki, and has already started sharing advice and mocking unmarried men while expressing his joy in the chapter in his life.
This comes after Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, kept tongues wagging on social media platforms after visuals from the exquisite traditional wedding with Mojaki kept social media abuzz.
Just a few weeks after saying ‘I do’, the rapper took to his Instagram account to post a video while in a car with music producer, Almotie ‘Alie Keys’ Mthombeni saying that he has an announcement to share with unmarried men.
He captioned his post with a bible verse: “Genesis 32: 12 Make the price of the bride and the gift I am to bring as great as you like, and I’ll pay whatever you ask me. Only give me the young woman as my wife. #MarriedJokes.”
In the video, he can be heard saying, “If we ever hear you boys, my girl, my girl, we gonna ask you if you have paid. Because we have paid. Now that’s not your girl, but that’s your friend. Actually, that’s your acquaintance.”
He continued proudly, while flaunting his wedding ring on his left hand, and said: “If he [your man] hasn’t paid lobola, you must say askies [sorry], you are my friend, my acquaintance…”
“You don’t have a girl, I am the one who has a girl, Danko [thank you].”
His video amassed over 1.5 million views, along with more than 60 thousand reactions and over two thousand comments.
His music industry colleagues and fans flocked to the comment section to express their views, with some saying that the wrong person tied the knot.
Yoh Cassper, saze sasha!