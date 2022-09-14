Caught in the act! My brother wants me to install a tracking app on his fiancée’s phone and now she knows

You have to be insecure in your relationship if you want to spy on your partner.
If you remember the TV series “Cheaters” you would know the lengths to which jealous and insecure people would go to find out if their partners are cheating.
Unfortunately in that show, most of the people are in fact cheating but there are times when the person is being paranoid.
Now whether or not this guy’s fiancée is cheating or not, he thinks she’s up to something.
Otherwise, why would he be asking his brother to install a tracking app on her phone?
WATCH: Are you the girlfriend of this guy who hooked up with a friend while you went to the bathroom?
Like sands through the hour glass: Influencer divorces husband, marries stepson and now she’s having his second baby
From paternity tests to allegations of cheating - woman’s bombshell Reddit post reads like a tragic novel
His brother thankfully seems to be far more level-headed and refuses.
The 23-year-old “tech savvy” brother took to the Reddit Aita page to share how things went horribly wrong for the groom-to-be when he exposed his plan to his fiancée.
He says: “So, Lately my brother has been asking me to install a tracking app on his fiancée's iPhone.”
Of course, the brother refused regardless of how much pressure was put on him. His brother even offered him money, but he still refused.
He says he refused “because his fiancée doesn’t deserve it”.
After rejecting his brother’s request so many times, he assumed that he had dropped the idea.
Here’s what went down when the brother once again made an attempt to get his brother to install the app.
“Well, coupla days ago, he calls me up while I was at my parents’ home. His fiancée happened to be there too. I answer the phone and he brings up the tracking app again. I put him on speaker and be like ‘Sorry, come again?’ he says ‘It’s about the tracking app I want on (fiancée's name) phone. I need you to do it tonight when I stop by with her phone he proceeds to how he could no longer lie about her phone missing when he hides it and brings it to me. Basically telling me this was the ‘last chance’ he’s got to put the app on there.”
What a way to get caught out!
“My parents lash out at me asking what the heck I had done. I tell them he refused to get off my back after I warned him. They cuss at me saying I just caused a huge problem between my brother and his fiancée and stuff like that. I grab my stuff and leave shortly. Later my brother was calling nonstop and when I gave no response he sent a nasty text calling me names and stuff then saying that I might’ve just compromised his entire relationship” says the Reddit user.
While he wasn’t the one who did any wrong, he feels guilty for exposing his brother in such a way and asks the group, “I feel terrible and like I really messed up by putting a private convo on speaker. so reddit, AITA?!”
What do you think?