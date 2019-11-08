Many local celebrities have joined in and committed themselves into helping the couple have their dream wedding. Picture: Pexels



The #KFCProposal which has been trending since Thursday night after Hector Kansi proposed to his girlfriend, Nhlanhla has united South Africans in the spirit of Ubuntu.

Following the beautiful proposal which was recorded through the window by Kateka Malobola, many local celebrities, including Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini, K Naomi, and celebrity photography Austim Malema, have joined in and committed themselves into helping the couple have their dream wedding.



