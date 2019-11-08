If this a wedding suits for him and groomsmen by @TshepoTsala on me.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 8, 2019
Celebs and companies offer to sponsor KFC couple's wedding
If the Wedding committee will have me.— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) November 8, 2019
In addition to the dress, I’d be happy to assist with jewelery!
Every girl deserves to be the bell of the ball. @sindivanzyl @alphi_s @KFCSA
I want to offer my performance at the wedding for free. I love love ❤️ #KFCProposal https://t.co/ge85Hve9vx— Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) November 8, 2019
These guys are about to have the wedding of their dreams 🙌🏾 https://t.co/ecIdfav18e— Austin Malema (@AustinMalema) November 8, 2019Corporate is also lending a helping hand. Some offering the couple a luxurious honeymoon while others are prepared to drive them in fancy cars on the wedding day.
Proud to announce that @golimpopo is going to be the Honeymoon destination for our #KFCProposal and our exclusive 5* Luxury @amlodge_za will be their home for 2 blissful nights #OnlyInLimpopo #LoveLivesInLimpopo #MoreToEnjoy pic.twitter.com/mrVy8dpkgG— TheLifestyleTourist (@ms_tourist) November 8, 2019
We're in! Lexus SA would love to give the couple an amazing experience by chauffeuring them in a Lexus on their wedding day. When you find them please send us their details. #KFCProposal #ExperienceAmazing https://t.co/rZG3BCS1zx— Lexus South Africa (@Lexus_SA) November 8, 2019
PUMA Boyz keep doing the most #KFCProposal 🙌🏾.— PUMA South Africa (@PUMASouthAfrica) November 8, 2019
Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla each deserve R10 000 of in-store #PUMA threads 🧵Get us in touch with them ❤ https://t.co/IVc7H9Cv3u
Congratulations to this happy couple! We'd love to treat them to a 2-night stay, including breakfast at any Southern Sun hotel in South Africa. @KFCSA please DM us so that we can make the arrangements. Thank you. #KFCProposal— Tsogo Sun (@tsogosun) November 8, 2019It seems like this will be the wedding of the year because they even offered them wedding rings.
Guys is the sweetest story ever. Please dm me,my jewelry company will donate with these two beautiful rings worth R45000. They deserve Rose Gold with diamonds . #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/yXmnUUCYQT— Emerald💎 (@billydlamini) November 8, 2019