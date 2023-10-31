Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz reportedly engaged

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are said to have got engaged. The pair - who were first romantically linked to one another in 2021 - could soon be tying the knot, after Kravitz was spotted wearing a sparkler on her ring finger.

At the time, she was dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from 1968 horror film 'Rosemary's Baby' after leaving a Halloween-themed party. Multiple sources have since confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair recently got engaged. In November 2022, Kravitz told how Tatum was like her "protector" during the stressful days working on their movie 'Pussy Island'.

The Hollywood duo met when the latter auditioned for the role of Slater King in her directional debut, and the 34-year-old actress admitted they came away from working together "even stronger". She told GQ magazine at the time: "He's just a wonderful human. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Speaking of the 'Magic Mike' star's calming presence behind the scenes, she said: "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever - he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger." Zoe previously revealed she was "drawn" to the 43-year-old star before they'd even met.

She thinks he suited playing a "dark character" in the movie after playing the "boy next door" type.