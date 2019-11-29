Chris Hemsworth can't handle the truth when it comes to wife Elsa Pataky









Chris Hemsworth gets “really embarrassed” when his wife proves him wrong. Picture: AP Chris Hemsworth gets “really embarrassed” when his wife proves him wrong. The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star has been married to Elsa Pataky - with whom he has daughter India, seven, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, five - since 2010, and she has revealed he often gets flustered when she says something that proves he’s wrong, and will go to great lengths to pretend he’s right. During an interview with Nova 96.9′s Fitzy & Wippa studio on Thursday, Elsa, 43, recalled a time in which he went as far as to call a man out to help them with their car, because he wouldn’t accept Elsa’s advice. She said: “No, the funny story is, we went to the markets and he gets really nervous to park when everyone’s watching him. And the car got bogged and I said ‘let me get it,’ he’s like ‘No! Just leave it there! Don’t touch it!’ I said ‘I think if you just go backwards…’ and he said ‘No! It needs a crane.’ “I think he does it on purpose because he loves to push the car. ‘Look at this, how strong I am, I move the car,’ so he keeps doing it.

“I came back home and he went with somebody to get the car out. I said ‘How was it?’ he said ‘Yeah, great, it was really deep in there.’ ”

And Elsa revealed it took the 36-year-old actor several days before he came clean about his lie.

She added: “After a few days he’s like ‘I have to tell you the truth. It actually didn’t need anything, it just drove back and the car totally moved. He gets really embarrassed.”

Chris is currently enjoying a career break following his work as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the release of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ earlier this year.

Speaking about his break in August, he said: "I'm just at home now, taking the next six months off and spending time with the kids and the wife. I'm just going to make school lunches and do school drop-offs and pick-ups.

"After The Avengers press tour [in April] I had a real moment of like, 'Oh, what now? I'm unemployed, what next?' And then I thought, 'No, this is the problem.

If you keep looking ahead and not enjoying right now, then you're just going to miss it.' "