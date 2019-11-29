Chris Hemsworth gets “really embarrassed” when his wife proves him wrong.
The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star has been married to Elsa Pataky - with whom he has daughter India, seven, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, five - since 2010, and she has revealed he often gets flustered when she says something that proves he’s wrong, and will go to great lengths to pretend he’s right.
During an interview with Nova 96.9′s Fitzy & Wippa studio on Thursday, Elsa, 43, recalled a time in which he went as far as to call a man out to help them with their car, because he wouldn’t accept Elsa’s advice.
She said: “No, the funny story is, we went to the markets and he gets really nervous to park when everyone’s watching him. And the car got bogged and I said ‘let me get it,’ he’s like ‘No! Just leave it there! Don’t touch it!’ I said ‘I think if you just go backwards…’ and he said ‘No! It needs a crane.’
“I think he does it on purpose because he loves to push the car. ‘Look at this, how strong I am, I move the car,’ so he keeps doing it.