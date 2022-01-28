Chrishell Stause wants her next boyfriend to not be famous

Chrishell Stause recently split from her Netflix co-star and her boss at The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim, 44, after five months together, but admits it's hard not to end up dating someone in showbiz living in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old real estate agent told TMZ: "It is a little hard because living in this world that ends up being the people that you meet.

"But a hundred percent every time a friend is like 'oh, I'd love you to meet my friend,' that's the first thing I say." She added: "I'm really hoping to be paired with someone that is not in the industry but you know, you're not always in charge of who you meet because it's a bit limited in Los Angeles, but that's the goal." Chrishell recently admitted she and Jason were in a “transitional period” after they split due to her desire to have children.

She explained: "We really love each other, so this is the relationship I'm most proud of because to still be as close as we are and I know we just want the best for both of us." Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim call time on relationship after 5 months. Picture: Instagram Chrishell and Jason confirmed their split in December on social media, with the blonde beauty admitting her and Jason's "ideas for family" were "ultimately not aligned". She wrote at the time: "I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.

"It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly. "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”