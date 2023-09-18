Cookie jarring or eco-dumping? Dating lingo you need to know

Have you just come out of a relationship or simply still looking for love? Then you most likely have your toe in the dating pool; one in which you can either sink or swim.

Trying to navigate the waters, one has to keep abreast of the happenings in the dating scene. And if there’s one thing that can easily throw you off, especially since it changes all the time, it’s the dating lingo. Not too long ago nobody heard of a ‘situationship’ or knew what ‘ghosting’ was.

Now anyone who’s on the dating scene, knows exactly what it means. If you want to keep on top of the latest dating lingo is, here’s a list of buzzwords and what they mean, provided by the team at Preply. Benching

It’s very common in today’s dating world for people to be in multiple situationships, but is there a term for this? Introducing ‘benching’ - when someone categorises the other as their Plan B or C while they test out the waters for a better catch.

You never know if you’re the only one. Picture: Pexels Roman Odintsov Cookie jarring ‘Cookie jarring’ is when someone wants to have a relationship with you, but purely because you are just a security blanket or backup plan to them.

These individuals see your current status as being just a fling and having no long-term potential. Eco-dumping In the age of a climate crisis, ‘eco-dumping’ is most certainly a thing.

Sure, two individuals may get along in terms of sharing the same hobbies and sexual attraction, but displaying no passion for the environment may be a massive red flag for some. This is where the art of eco-dumping comes in. Orbiting Do you have that certain follower (or followers) who don’t speak to you anymore, but still keep up to date with your social media posts by liking or simply watching your content?

Well, there is a special action for this - ‘orbiting’. In the dating world, people who ‘orbit’ tend to be the people who have previously ghosted you. Pocketing Contrary to the classic romantic fairy tales, ‘pocketing’ is most certainly on the rise in the modern dating world.

To ‘pocket’ someone is to give the impression that you are only available when it’s convenient for you and your schedule. As well as this, despite months of seeing each other, a pocketer would hands down be reluctant to introduce you to their family or friends. Side-barring

In the realm of hideous first dates lies the act of ‘side-barring’. This refers to when an individual, who despite being out with someone, is constantly on their phone and displays no sense of presence.

He could be ‘side-barring’ you. Picture: Pexels Budgeron Bach Zombie-ing You may have already encountered the ghosting phenomenon, where an individual who you’ve had contact with seems to have vanished, but have you heard of ‘zombie-ing’?