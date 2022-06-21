Couple who met online break up a month after meeting, but now he has a tattoo of her name and she may be pregnant

Everybody is looking for “the one”. The love of their life. Their soulmate. However, finding the one isn’t easy, therefore, many have resorted to online dating where they are able to find a possible match and take it from there.

While there have been many success stories, with happy ever after endings, there have been hook-ups that didn’t work out quite as well. This couple’s love story, however, took a few unexpected twists and turns which lead them to a dead-end and it got rather messy along the way. The woman, who is identified as Alisa is from Canada and the man is based in the US.

The couple connected on Hinge on April 18 and by the end of April, she was on a plane to the US to visit the man. On May 12 Heartless Kid (as he is known on social media) took to Twitter to share the news saying: So I met a young lady from Canada on @hinge April 18th. By April 30th she was on a flight from Canada to visit me. Yesterday I got her name tatted and I’m sure she’s pregnant with my kid. Oh and I’m moving to Canada in June. Thanks @hinge. I found love” So I met a young lady from Canada on @hinge April 18th. By April 30th she was on a flight from Canada to visit me. Yesterday I got her name tatted and I’m sure she’s pregnant with my kid. Oh and I’m moving to Canada in June. Thanks @hinge I found love.💘 pic.twitter.com/ovyFMMnynL — HEARTLESS KID (@WAY2HEARTLESS) May 12, 2022 The Twitter post shows images of the meeting at the airport as well as a picture of the tattoo of her name on his hand.

The couple continued to shared videos and images of their time together. Heartless Kid who has a huge following on YouTube shared videos on his platform of the two of them just doing simple couple things at home. A month later he retweeted the same post. However, this time it was to announce their break-up saying: “We broke up but ima leave this posted to show niggas what not to do.” We broke up but ima leave this posted to show niggas what not to do. 🤣 https://t.co/HYfWl0c1Zm — HEARTLESS KID (@WAY2HEARTLESS) June 15, 2022 He later shared a video titled “WHY WE BROKE UP (STORY TIME)” on YouTube explaining why the relationship ended.

WHY WE BROKE UP (STORY TIME) https://t.co/6u19jGKsBw via @YouTube — HEARTLESS KID (@WAY2HEARTLESS) June 17, 2022 He made it clear that no one cheated and that she’s a great person but that her friends were “causing a lot of problems”. He referred to her friends as “toxic” and he wasn't happy that she didn't want to break ties with those friends. He broke things off because he didn’t want to be involved with toxic people.