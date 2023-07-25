Dalton Gomez is 'having a hard time' amid Ariana Grande split

Dalton Gomez is "having a hard time" following his split from Ariana Grande. The 27-year-old real estate agent tied the knot with '7 Rings' singer Grande, 30, in 2021 but following reports that the couple has called it quits after just over two years of marriage, he is said to "still have a lot of love" for her but she has "moved on", an insider has claimed.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Dalton is having a hard time after his breakup with Ariana. “It has been a difficult time for him because he wanted to make things work. He still has a lot of love for her and still considers her his partner, but she has moved on. Dalton's friends are encouraging him to do the same."

The couple secretly tied the knot in May 2021 at Grande’s home in California but a source has claimed that the 'Into You' songstress - who had been shooting her role as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of 'Wicked' in London before jetting back to the US amid her rumoured marriage breakup - wants to remain "best friends" with estranged husband, even though they are thought to have been having difficulties for some time. A source told PageSix: “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.