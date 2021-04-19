Day after her wedding, woman discovers husband was cheating on her and texted his lover on their big day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A day after Aubry Lyn said “I do” to Justin Unfred, she found out that her husband had been cheating on her. Along with all the messages of joy, the 41-year-old newly wed received a disturbing Facebook message from a stranger claiming that her mother had been seeing Lyn’s new husband for eight months leading up to the wedding day. The message read: “The man you are about to marry is dating my mum.” Lyn from Vernal, Utah, was shocked and demanded proof of the alleged affair. The truth was confirmed when she received screenshots of chats of a sexual nature between her husband and his lover.

To add insult to injury, she learnt that he had been messaging the person on the day of their wedding and the day before.

The 35-year-old cheating husband admitted to the eight-month affair.

#breaking Woman discovers husband’s affair day after wedding Aubry found out about her husband’s affair the day after... Posted by G-Covers.com onSunday, April 18, 2021

According to the Daily Mail, she felt like she had been tricked into marrying him.

“I had no idea. He was nothing but lovely to me and sent me long loving texts all the time. He’s very apologetic now but I don’t think we can work it out.”

The couple got married in a chapel in Las Vegas with just a witness.

Lyn is living with her new husband but has filed for an annulment, uncertain whether to leave him.

“It’s been really difficult,” she said.