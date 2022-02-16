DBN Gogo reveals she’s dating Focalistic
This year’s Valentine’s was full of surprises, from Blue Mbombo revealing her pregnancy, to Minnie Dlamini announcing that she’s getting a divorce.
One announcement that caught us by surprise was DBN Gogo revealing that she is in a relationship with Focalistic. Who would’ve thought?
DBN Gogo, Jeff Radebe’s daughter, posted a series of romantic videos on Twitter with a happy ending.
She posted various flowers that she received, Chanel and Louis Vuitton gifts, and at the end of the video, there was Focalistic opening a bottle of champagne.
The perfect end ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wUq84KaKu3— uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) February 15, 2022
Their fans are shaken by the fact the two are dating.
“I keep watching this video expecting a different ending,” commented @pearl_ndlalane.
Another Twitter user, @RamokhoaseK, commented: “DBN Gogo found herself a good man there by Focalistic. And Foca found himself a good woman there by DBN Gogo.”
The pair have been together for some time. When DBN Gogo celebrated her Glamour magazine cover in December, Focalistic was also there.
In other news, DBN Gogo dropped a new music video for Khuza Gogo in remembrance of her late friend Mpura.
Mpura died in a car accident in August last year while travelling to Rustenburg with artists Killer Kau, Thando Tot, Khanya Hadebe and TD.