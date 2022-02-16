DBN Gogo reveals she’s dating Focalistic

This year’s Valentine’s was full of surprises, from Blue Mbombo revealing her pregnancy, to Minnie Dlamini announcing that she’s getting a divorce. One announcement that caught us by surprise was DBN Gogo revealing that she is in a relationship with Focalistic. Who would’ve thought?

DBN Gogo, Jeff Radebe’s daughter, posted a series of romantic videos on Twitter with a happy ending. She posted various flowers that she received, Chanel and Louis Vuitton gifts, and at the end of the video, there was Focalistic opening a bottle of champagne. The perfect end ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wUq84KaKu3 — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) February 15, 2022 Their fans are shaken by the fact the two are dating.

“I keep watching this video expecting a different ending,” commented @pearl_ndlalane. Another Twitter user, @RamokhoaseK, commented: “DBN Gogo found herself a good man there by Focalistic. And Foca found himself a good woman there by DBN Gogo.” The pair have been together for some time. When DBN Gogo celebrated her Glamour magazine cover in December, Focalistic was also there.