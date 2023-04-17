Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, April 17, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Despite facing rape charge, men hail Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi a living legend for ‘shrewd’ divorce strategy

However, to her shock, it was revealed in court that Hakimi’s assets were registered in his mother’s name, leaving him with little on paper. Picture: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

However, to her shock, it was revealed in court that Hakimi’s assets were registered in his mother’s name, leaving him with little on paper. Picture: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Published 2h ago

Share

Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has become a hero in the eyes of men after his recent divorce from actress Hiba Abouk.

Despite allegations of infidelity and rape, Hakimi’s ex-wife initially sought half of his €70-million net worth in the divorce settlement.

However, to her shock, it was revealed in court that Hakimi’s assets were registered in his mother’s name, leaving him with little on paper.

The move has earned him widespread praise from men, who hailed him as a “living legend” for his shrewdness in protecting his wealth.

More on this

Men were lauding Hakimi for his strategic financial planning, with some even calling him a “legend” for “defeating” his wife in the divorce settlement.

Not having much in his own name, Hakimi is expected to receive half of his ex-wife’s net worth, estimated at $3-million, as financial support.

But there were some social media users who pointed out Hakimi’s alleged misdemeanours and the fact that his ex is just as financially stable in her own right.

The footballer and his Spanish wife parted ways after three years of marriage amid rumours of infidelity and rape claims.

Last month, Hakimi was placed under judicial supervision after being charged with rape.

According to French media reports, the Nanterre prosecutor's office launched a preliminary investigation after a 24-year-old woman told authorities that she had been raped by the soccer player at his home in Boulogne-Billancourt on the outskirts of Paris, the Washington Post reported.

Marca further added that the alleged assault happened while Hakimi’s wife and kids were away on holiday.

In response to the allegations, Abouk started divorce proceedings, making theirs the shortest marriage in football history.

Related Topics:

PSGFranceMoroccoDivorceMarriageSoccerTwitterViralRape

Share