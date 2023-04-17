Despite facing rape charge, men hail Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi a living legend for ‘shrewd’ divorce strategy

Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has become a hero in the eyes of men after his recent divorce from actress Hiba Abouk. Despite allegations of infidelity and rape, Hakimi’s ex-wife initially sought half of his €70-million net worth in the divorce settlement.

However, to her shock, it was revealed in court that Hakimi’s assets were registered in his mother’s name, leaving him with little on paper. The move has earned him widespread praise from men, who hailed him as a “living legend” for his shrewdness in protecting his wealth.

Hakimi's wife: I'm done, I need a divorce.



Hakim and his mum👇😅#Achraf Hakimi#fear women#peter obi pic.twitter.com/C2cHoVSg3q — Kriss Gozy (@Christo84840325) April 14, 2023 But there were some social media users who pointed out Hakimi’s alleged misdemeanours and the fact that his ex is just as financially stable in her own right.

I see people are praising Achraf Hakimi after his divorce move and calling the wife a golddigger , she is an established model herself and those two have two kids together , the wife left because he was cheating and bringing women into their Boulogne home , rape allegations too pic.twitter.com/h9Bve1ZjVv — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 15, 2023 The footballer and his Spanish wife parted ways after three years of marriage amid rumours of infidelity and rape claims.

Last month, Hakimi was placed under judicial supervision after being charged with rape.