London - At this most depressing time of year, it looks like many will seek new thrills – as this is the busiest week of the year for cheating.
Around 50 000 partners will start an affair this week, coinciding with the first full week back at work, a study reveals.
Double the number of people – 120 000 – start extra-marital affairs in January compared with the quietest month of August.
And, to mark another far from heartwarming date in the calendar, Monday is also "divorce day" – when more partners will decide to split than any other day of the year.
There is a 24 percent rise in divorce petitions in the UK in January after the stress of Christmas and New Year celebrations finally blow rocky relationships apart.