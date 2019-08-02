I have heard that the Dalai Lama was being considered for a role in her wedding last year at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Picture: Reuters

London - The Duchess of Sussex’s guest editorship of Vogue, in which she puts 15 trailblazing females on the cover, is cited as a perfect example of her "wokeness". But is the Duchess even wokier than we thought? I have heard that the Dalai Lama was being considered for a role in her wedding last year at St George’s Chapel in Windsor - but the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, apparently advised against it.

There seems to be a difference of opinion as to who should take credit for the exiled Buddhist leader’s possible involvement - whether it was the Duchess herself or her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

The Dalai Lama is a pin-up for social justice crusaders and has been described as the Nelson Mandela of Tibet.

The royal couple discussed whom to select with Welby in advance of the nuptials, and he recommended Bishop Michael Curry, the charismatic head of the Episcopal Church of the US, to give the sermon - although neither Harry nor Meghan had met him.

In her former life as an actress, yoga-loving Meghan was fond of quoting the Dalai Lama’s injunction: "Don’t let the behaviour of others destroy your inner peace." Her Vogue issue celebrates "the power of breathing and meditation" and, in January, Prince Harry revealed that he meditates "every day".

It is thought the Archbishop vetoed the Dalai Lama because he isn’t a Christian.

It would also have infuriated China, which has long been angered by Prince Charles’s close friendship with the Tibetan holy man, who has been in exile since an uprising against Chinese rule in 1959.

