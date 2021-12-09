DJ Zinhle and Bongani Mohosana’s love story in pictures

Many fans were surprised when they heard that Ntombezinhle Jiyane, popularly known by her stage name DJ Zinhle and Black Motion band member Bongani Mohosana were in a relationship. For the first few months the couple kept their relationship status under wraps but as soon as their followers found out about the duo, they began celebrating their love.

Zinhle is very private about her love life but when it comes to Mohosana, the “Her Majesty” hitmaker has taken to social media to show some of their love moments. The couple have been relatively private about how they met and how they fell in love but Zinhle let a little something slip in an Instagram Q&A session where she revealed that Murdah Bongz swept her off her feet after he turned an old letter she wrote to her late dad into a song. This was after a fan asked: “How did Bongani show you that he likes you?”

The “Umlilo” hitmaker, who lost her father in 2010, wrote a letter to him after his death. Murdah Bongz then made her a song out of it. “I found a vinyl record from my old collection, on the cover was a letter I wrote to my dad after he died in 2010. “I don’t even remember writing that letter but I was super emotional when I found it. Bongani took the record, sampled it and made a song for me,” revealed Zinhle.

Everyone loves a happily ever after. Here is DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’s love story in pictures: The pair became “Instagram official” after Murdah Bongz shared a picture of Zinhle in December 2020. Zinhle later shared a sweet birthday tribute to her “love”.

“Wishing you a birthday that is as out of this world as you are. I am so incredibly thankful for you. Happy Birthday my love. ❤️ #Asante,” wrote DJ Zinhle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) The couple plays hard but also supports each other's hustle. Zinhle recently launched a new store at the Pavilion mall in Westville, Durban. She posted a picture thanking her beau, and captioned it “thank you for everything baby”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) Zinhle is not the only one who is smitten. About a month ago, award-winning singer and music producer Mohosana wrote her a poem on Instagram “Ufana nenkanyezi yokusa, ikhwezi. Njengemisebe ekseni ebusika obubandayo. MaJiyane omuhle onothando. Nhliziyo yam (She is like the morning star. Like the rays of the axis in the cold winter. Beautiful and loving MaJiyane. My heart).” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz) Mahosana gifted Zinhle with a stunning portrait created by 3D artist and illustrator Hayley Pretorius; the artwork, done in black and white, is proudly displayed just above her staircase. Taking to Instagram, she gushed about the thoughtful gift and shared a picture of where it now hangs.