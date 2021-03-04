Does Boity have a new bae? Fans are convinced it’s ’Legacy’ actor Anton Jeftha

Rapper Boity Thulo never kisses and tells. Although the Bakae muso has been linked to bestie Maps Maponyane over the years, fans could never prove that their relationship was more than platonic. But even though it’s just purely speculation at the moment, online sleuths are convinced the Own Your Throne star has a new man in her life. And it all comes down to a series of pictures Boity shared on her social media which bares striking similarity to those of actor Anton Jeftha. The Cape Town-born hottie, who is best known for his role in local TV series Legacy has become a person of interest. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) On Valentine’s Day, Boity shared a picture of herself, holding a bunch of roses, while posing in front of a helicopter.

Jeftha shared a picture of what appears to be the same helicopter, only this time he posted the image a few days after Boity.

Although we’re not entirely convinced, fans are champing at the bit for the two to make their rumoured relationship Instagram official, and even took the conversation to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Guys is it true! Ke batla di karabo tuu😭😭💔 #boityandanton pic.twitter.com/0S2JfbGY03 — I stan boity,so what?🥺❤🦋 (@BoityIs) March 1, 2021

Another fan also claimed to have spotted the “couple" out together and DMed popular Instagram page thepopcornroom.

But if Boity’s Twitter posts are anything to go by, we reckon she’s happy being single at the moment.

A few weeks ago, she hinted at liking her independence when saying: “Don’t get me wrong, I love the idea of being taken care of by a man who’s got his sh!t together. But I don’t do dependence. It’s not up my alley.”

Don’t get me wrong, I love the idea of being taken care of by a man who’s got his sh!t together. But I don’t do dependence. It’s not up my alley. 🤗 — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) February 9, 2021

If any of the dating rumours are true, we reckon this one Boity will keep close to her chest. In the meantime, web sleuths might as well keep on digging.