Duchess Meghan’s half-brother apologises for ’awful mean letter’ he wrote before she married Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex's half-brother has apologised for the "awful mean letter" he wrote before she married Prince Harry. Thomas Markle Jr. - who hasn't seen his half-sister Meghan since 2011 - penned an open note to the former 'Suits' star's then-fiance in 2018, criticising his sibling and informing the prince it wasn't "too late" to call off their wedding.

And now, the 55-year-old reality star has written another letter retracting his previous statements, insisting he is not a "mean person at all" and the original message "came from a very dark and hurt part" of himself. Reading the letter out on Australia's 'Big Brother VIP', Thomas began by declaring he was "sorry from the bottom of [his] heart” for the “awful mean letter”. He added: "And I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am, but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart… I am not a mean person at all, and I have more love inside me to give than anything."

Thomas - who wasn't invited to the couple's May 2018 wedding - claimed he felt "hurt" after Meghan described him as a "distant" family member because they had spent so much time together growing up. He continued: “I was very hurt and confused because of the amazing bond and relationship we shared growing up together and all I could do was put up a defence wall to protect my heart. I know that it was very immature and wrong and I truly regret it.” And Thomas told of the "real nightmare" he and his family were plunged into after becoming "public figures overnight" once Meghan's relationship with Harry became "known to the world".

He said: “And let me tell you it was very, very stressful to have to deal with [that] all alone and no help at all." Thomas ended on a positive note, admitting he wished he could "turn the clock back" and show how much he loves his sister - who has children Archie, two, and Lili, five months, with Harry - and is proud of her. He wrote: “I would have never tried to communicate any of my feelings in the media. I feel like a complete a** for what I have done, and I am truly sorry for that.

“Meg, if I could really turn the clock back, I would truly tell you that I am so, so proud of you and truly I am so happy for you and Harry. And I love you... “I truly love you guys and I want you to know that about me. “I wish you Megan, Harry, Archie and Lili the happiest, most loving life possible. Sincerely, your big brother, Tom.”