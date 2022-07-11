Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills

Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter Bria has married her fiance Michael Xavier. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday, with make-up artist Bria's famous father walking her down the aisle in front of around 250 guests.

The bride wore a wedding dress by designer Netta BenShabu and carried a stunning bouquet of white, red and pink flowers, reports People.com. Also in attendance on the big day was Bria's mother, Eddie's ex-wife Nicole Murphy, who appeared alongside her daughter in reality show “Hollywood Exes” in 2014. After the ceremony, Bria shared a number of videos from her big day on her Instagram Stories page, including clips of the glitzy reception and the newly-weds dancing to “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder, while another showed the bride throwing her bouquet as a number of female guests scrambled to catch it.

Michael Xavier and Bria Murphy. Picture: Instagram/ Bria Murphy One more video showed groom Xavier toasting his bride, saying: "This is very surreal for me. Ten years ago I saw Bria in a magazine ... I'm going to have to take my time here because I'm going to get too emotional." Bria previously shared the news of the couple's engagement on Instagram back in December, adding pictures of them together and writing: "My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always" and adding in another caption: "I can't wait to marry you." Xavier added in a post on his own page: "Forever my love".

