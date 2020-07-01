Enhle Mbali's alleged R4m demand pales in comparison to other celeb divorces

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Enhle Mbali's long list of alleged demands included in her divorce settlement with Black Coffee seems to have triggered Mzansi Twitter. The actress and businesswoman reportedly wants her soon-to-be-ex-husband to settle her legal fees of about R4-million, monthly maintenance fee and child support of more than R100 000, and R17 000 for her beauty expenses. Tweeps didn't hold back when sharing their opinions. Some called her a "gold digger" while others thought her requests were a bit on the absurd side. But with an estranged husband with a net worth of $60-million, R4m is a small price to pay. As one of the most sought-after DJs and music producers on the continent, the divorce could do little to dampen Black Coffee's earnings. In fact, Mbali's demands pale in comparison to other celebrity divorces. Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos

The two agreed upon a divorce settlement in which the Amazon CEO got to keep 75 percent of company shares when announcing their split in 2019. But Mackenzie's stake in Amazon is estimated to be worth more than $35-billion at current prices, making her among the world's richest women. Their divorce ranks one of the priciest of all time.

Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos. Picture: Reuters





WATCH: Top 9 South African celebrity divorces in 2019:

Doctor and Blanche Khumalo

After eight years of marriage, Doctor Khumalo and Blanche Khumalo and called it quits in 2015. According to various media reports, Blanche had asked for R45 000 a month for maintenance. R45K may seem like a minute amount, but things took a nasty turn when Khumalo had a charge of assault brought against him by the sheriff who delivered the divorce summons.

Tokyo and Judy Sexwale

Probably the messiest and most scandalous divorce in SA history, Judy's alleged list of demands read like a backstage rider for a music concert when the couple filed for divorce in 2013.

Tokyo and Judy Sexwale. Picture:Chris Collingridge/ANA Pics





According to reports, she asked for a house worth no less than R70m, R3m to furnish said house, and a brand new car worth no less than R1m every five years. Added to that list was R50K per month for each of their adult children and R150K monthly maintenance.