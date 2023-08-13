Former employee turns company’s Facebook page into dating hotspot

A former employee of a debt collections company in Zimbabwe has been charged with transmitting false data after allegedly transforming the company’s Facebook page into a dating site. Faith Ratidzo Chaitezvi, a 33-year-old administrator, is now facing legal consequences for her actions.

As an administrator at MSC Collections, Chaitezvi had unrestricted access to the company’s Facebook account, and it appears her privileges were not revoked, even after she was fired. After she was terminated from her position due to misconduct, she reportedly took matters into her own hands, and allegedly took advantage of her position and renamed the company’s Facebook page to ‘Social Vibes.’ It is further alleged she posted content on the Facebook page, claiming that it was now dedicated to “sex and relationships.”

The unexpected transformation left both the company and its clients in a state of shock and concern. The explicit nature of the content on the Facebook page did not go unnoticed by MSC Collections’ clients. Disturbed by the sudden change, they reached out to the company’s directors to express their concerns about the inappropriate messages being transmitted through the platform.

In response to the alarming situation, MSC Collections promptly reported the matter to the police. The authorities took swift action, leading to the arrest of Faith Ratidzo Chaitezvi.