Gabrielle Union loves loving her husband

Gabrielle Union confessed she "loves" loving her husband Dwyane Wade as she marked his 39th birthday. The “L.A.'s Finest” star heaped praise on her basketball spouse as she marked his 39th birthday on January 17, praising him for "making every day beautiful". Sharing a video of them both, she captioned it: "Happy Birthday baby. You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you." Whilst Dwayne replied underneath: "Wow! I just cried. This was beautiful. I love loving you." Meanwhile, Gabrielle previously admitted she feels "exposed" spending so much time with Dwyane amid the coronavirus pandemic but she has felt like she's been "getting to know" Dwayne over recent months as he's developed a better understanding of her post-traumatic stress disorder.

She explained of their time together during lockdown: "I think it has been hard during the quarantine because we are in the same space.

"I have not been home in any kind of consistent way since I have been an adult, so just getting to know my husband, which sounds crazy, I was like, ‘Oh, every day, every day you’re going to be here, okay ahh yeah I guess this is healthy.' I just feel a little bit more naked, exposed.

“Because I am just on Zoom with the therapist and I can hear the household, and then the doors open and ... there is not enough space, you know what I mean, and that kind of worries me sometimes.

“ You know when people are like, 'You gotta keep the mystery about yourself. Don't tell him everything.' I'm like, 'Well, s*** then, the pandemic, you got the whole thing.'"

And at times, Gabrielle has even wondered if the situation could threaten her marriage.

She explained: "You get worried that maybe you have revealed too much and you're going to scare them away because damaged women aren't supposed to be lovable."