Girlfriend of 10 years rejects her lover’s proposal, leaving social media users torn

This proposal was no different as Twitter users weighed in on who was wrong in this situation after a video of a man proposing to his girlfriend of 10 years went viral. In the video posted by Raphouse TV, which has since received 16.4M views on Twitter, the man taking the video complains that he proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Crystal, and she rejected him.

Man proposes to his gf after 10 years casually while she's driving. She says no because of how long they've been together and she felt the way he did it was thoughtless. Who's wrong and who's right?🤔![CDATA[]]>💔![CDATA[]]>💍![CDATA[]]>🚗 pic.twitter.com/ZxtRZd62B1 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 23, 2022 By the look of things, it seems that the proposal was done in the car while his girlfriend was driving. The man is seen swirling the proposal ring around his finger while the young woman drives. “I just proposed to her and she’s sitting here and looking at the ring,” said the man. According to Crystal, the proposal comes a little too late, and she says the man didn’t put any effort into the long-awaited proposal.

“You doin’ it in the car, you didn’t put no (BLEEP) thought into it. You aint take me out to dinner, nothing. No type of little set up... rose petals? flowers? Nothing. Just this ring. And then after 10 years,” she said. The proposer sounds really confused by his girlfriend’s response as she reiterates that she “really doesn’t want that ring”. “So you don’t want to marry me? So you gonna break up with me because I got you a ring 10 years later?” said the man.

The video ends with Crystal asking her lover to stop recording, to which he responds: “I’m not going to stop recording because you are unappreciative, and I want to show the world how unappreciative my girl is.” Twitter users of course weighed in on the situation, with users sharing their verdict on the matter. One user, Jerry Doby, commented: “Can’t lie, proposed to my wife of 20 years in a car. I wish I’d done it with more style but she looked past that thank God. Didn’t take 10 yrs though. No judgement, hope it works out.”

