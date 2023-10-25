Hailey Bieber addresses rampant pregnancy rumours: ‘It’s disheartening’

Hailey Bieber has insisted the world will be the "last to know" when she is pregnant. The 26-year-old model has been married to pop star Justin, 29, since 2018 and has been the subject of rumours that she is expecting multiple times but admitted she finds it all to be "disheartening" and hinted that the gossip bothers her.

She told GQHype: "Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before. “There is something that’s disheartening about, Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s***. When there comes a day that that is true, you...you, as in the internet, will be the last to know.

However, Hailey went on to insist that she "looks forward" to becoming a mother one day although she finds it "hilarious" how much people around the world care about her private life. She added: "[Motherhood] is something that I look forward to. It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes. And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f****** care. Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body — and let’s just let it be that."