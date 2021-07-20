Halle Berry has found her ’person’ in boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry has found her “person” in her boyfriend Van Hunt. The 54-year-old actress confirmed her romance with Van on social media last year before the couple made their red carpet debut at the Oscars in April, and has now said her partner is a “really good boyfriend”.

In a video on Instagram promoting a new cocktail collaboration, she said: As you might know, I have a boyfriend, finally - I have a really good boyfriend, I have my person. When you find your person, you like to try to find things you can enjoy together.” The sweet comments come after Halle shared a snap of the pair kissing in May and said she will "never stop fighting for love".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) Alongside the picture, she wrote: "We do this thing called whatever the f*** we want! (sic)" The comments flooded with support messages, and when one wrote "love wins", the ‘Catwoman’ star responded alongside a red heart emoji: "I truly believe that. I'll never stop fighting for love."

And when another fan wrote, "You give me hope. We are the same age.. twice divorced.. I'm disenchanted with dating and then I see you two," Halle was quick to encourage her.