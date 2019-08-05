Kensington Palace also wished Meghan a "very happy birthday" on social media. Picture: Reuters

Prince Harry paid tribute to his "amazing wife" as Meghan celebrated her 38th birthday on Sunday. He shared a photograph of the beaming duchess, taken during the couple’s visit to Tonga last year, with the caption: "Thank you for joining me on this adventure! Love, H."

Kensington Palace also wished Meghan a "very happy birthday" on social media, with a photo of the Sussexes walking arm in arm alongside William, Kate and the Prince of Wales.

Who would have thought that when Harry struck up a relationship with a sultry US actress, that they would be walking down the aisle merely a year later? In celebration of the Duchess of Sussex's birthday, we take a look at how these two love birds sealed their relationship with a kiss.

How they met

According to Town&Country, Harry and Meghan first made each other's acquaintance on a blind date in early July, 2016, after being introduced by a mutual friend. "We were introduced actually by a mutual friend," Harry revealed during the couple's first sit-down interview with the BBC following their engagement announcement.

Meghan's first impression

"Because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family," she explained during the same interview. "I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our mutual friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, 'Well is he nice?' Cause if he wasn't kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense."

The first time they appeared together in public

Time reported that the couple were photographed in public together for the first time in December 2016, shopping for a Christmas tree at the Pines and Needles store in London. A few days later they were spotted while on a date to see the hit play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in London’s West End.

The big announcement

After months of speculation, they finally announced their engagement on November 27, 2017. They marked the news with a celebratory photoshoot and a formal interview.

The wedding

On May 19, 2018, the big day finally arrives. Millions of people from across the globe watched the live event on TV. Choosing to wed at Windsor Castle, many celebrity guests, including Oprah and Meghan's Suits co-stars are in attendance.