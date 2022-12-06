‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary delves into aftermath of royal couple’s marriage

Washington – The first trailer and release date of “Harry & Meghan”, the tell-all documentary about the royal pair, have been unveiled by Netflix and they are not holding back this time. According to Deadline, an online entertainment news website, the show will release on December 8 and is being billed as an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series”.

Story continues below Advertisement

As the show's tagline indicates, it will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the “other side” of their high-profile love story. In the trailer, Harry talks about not wanting history to repeat itself, while the paparazzi swarm their car, before showing shots of Princess Diana dealing with the same thing.

Over the course of six episodes, the secretive start of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's courtship will be explored, followed by the struggles that forced them to resign from their royal duties and move to their new home in the US. When the documentary debuts, the first three episodes will be available, with the remaining three set to release the following week.

Story continues below Advertisement