Harry and Meghan drop ’Finding Freedom’ bombshell, say they didn’t contribute to it

Barely a week before the official launch of their biography “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family”, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dropped a major bombshell. The book, written by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, was supposed to go beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together. Now startling “revelations” have been revealed by Britain’s Sunday Times, which was given exclusive access to excerpts before the official launch. Some revelations include the Sussexes believing that other royal households were leaking stories about them to the press. "There were just a handful of people working at the palace they could trust," Scobie and Durand wrote.

Another mentions “a friend of the couple's referred to the old guard as 'the vipers'”.

When news of “Finding Freedom” had sent fans and media into overdrive, the royal couple had remained quiet.

Now, as interest starts peaking in the run-up to its launch, they’ve released an official statement.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom,“ a spokesperson told the BBC.

"This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

If you’re looking for tabloid fodder or a scintillating story, don’t bother to read the book.

There are some startling headlines accompanying the serialisation of “Finding Freedom” but those in search of a smoking gun may be disappointed, wrote royal correspondent Jonny Dymond.

“So Finding Freedom may be more rewarding for the rounded portrait it paints of a couple at the centre of a terrible whirlwind than in any particular revelation about who did what to whom, and when, " he concluded.