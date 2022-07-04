Has Mohale Motaung moved on? Could Lasizwe be his new boo?

Lasizwe is no stranger to dating drama, he is definitely the epitome of umjolo the pandemic. While the quirky top YouTuber may be an A-list celebrity, he is not exempt from heartbreak or sparking rumours about dating celebrities.

But he tends to leave the fans to speculate about who he might be dating. ‘A love-filled photo’ was posted to his Instagram account during the Durban July razzmatazz, with none other than Somizi Mhlongo's ex husband Mohale Motaung, captioned: "Always and forever, my love". In one of the slides the pair is holding hands and looking absolutely dashing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe (@lasizwe) The post managed to gain thousands of likes and many more comments. The dust hasn’t really settled, wounds are still fresh in the wake of last year’s messy divorce between Mohale and Somgaga following allegations of abuse.

While I know most of us dread or avoid any space where we know we might bump into our exes, Somgaga was among the attendees who I must admit slayed the theme to the Gods and back. During a quick chat with IOL Lifestyle, Motaung said this was his first Durban July without his ex-husband. The celebrity circle in Mzansi is small and chances are you will have those awkward moments where you are bound to see someone who you would rather not. And the Greyville racecourse is no exception!