How to celebrate Valentine's Day during the lockdown

Impress your loved one this Valentine’s Day with these romantic date night ideas. While you might miss lounging on the rolling green fields of a wine estate or gazing into each other's eyes over a vanilla and raspberry crème brulée from your favourite restaurant, there are many other ways to keep the romance alive. A lockdown isn’t the most romantic setting for dates. Many restaurants are closing early, bars remain unopened and, for health and safety reasons, most people are choosing to leave home only when necessary. However, celebrating Valentine's Day doesn’t necessarily have to mean getting all dressed up for a night out on the town.

If you can’t go to your favourite places, try to bring those places into your home.

From movie nights to picnics, there are many fun ways to treat the one you love to a special evening you’ll both enjoy.

7 lockdown Valentine’s Day date ideas:

Candlelit dinner

Whether it’s baking a cake or whipping up a three-course meal, there’s nothing more meaningful than expressing your love through a good meal.

Some couples enjoy being in the kitchen together, while others do not, so pick what works best for you.

To make things more special, set the table.

A pretty table table cloth, a vase of flowers, and candles ought to do the trick.

For a little extra romance, dim the lights and turn on the music.

Scavenger hunt

Appeal to your loved one’s more playful and adventurous side with a scavenger hunt.

If you’re able to be with them on this romantic day, you can hide clues around your home or garden that will lead them closer and closer toward the prize.

Get creative by using riddles or rhymes linked to your relationship.

The reward can be their Valentine’s day present, a romantic dinner, a fun activity to do together after lockdown or a back rub and bubble bath.

Four-course meal challenge

TikTok has come up with another exciting challenge for foodies to try.

If the way to your significant other’s heart is through their stomach, then this is the perfect activity for you.

The way it works is to challenge each other to a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. The winner of each round gets to decide where you’ll both be dining.

There are four categories – drinks, starters, mains and dessert.

The idea is to get out of your comfort zone, try something new and curate a multiple-course dinner that each person will enjoy without any hassle.

Set up camp

Sometimes the only date night you need is time alone together.

Start your date by setting up a tent outdoors or on the balcony.

If you have neither of these, set up a campsite in your living room.

Decorate your cosy hideaway with blankets and pillows, bring along your favourite snacks, a book to read and soak up being in each other's company.

For an added element of romance, toast marshmallows over a fire (or the stove) and make s’mores.

Art night

Ever attended one of those art and wine nights? Well, why not have your own version at home?

Gather some art supplies, set out a cheese board for nibbling on and follow an online tutorial.

Doing an activity together is the perfect opportunity to step outside your comfort zone, let loose and take pride in the final product – or laugh, not everyone is handy with a paintbrush.

Movie night

Flavoured popcorn, interlocking fingers and a shoulder to rest your head on, there’s no reason to miss the movies when you can bring it home.

Make your bedroom or lounge super comfortable with blankets and cushions.

If you have a projector, all the better. However, a TV or laptop will do.

Picnic

There is nothing quite like the merry atmosphere that envelopes a picnic.

The simplicity of creating your own little area just by laying out a blanket over the freshly manicured lawn of a botanical garden or the warm sand at the beach immediately sets the scene for a wonderful afternoon outdoors.

Even with a lockdown, picnics are a fun date idea.

If you don’t have a garden, you can build your own cosy space on the living room floor or balcony, and pack a basket filled with all your favourite treats.

Fairy lights, cushions scattered over a patterned rug and a smorgasbord of snacks to complete the picture and you’ll have yourself a setting straight from Pinterest.

Car boot date

Parks and beaches remain closed but there’s nothing stopping you from driving somewhere scenic, throwing down a blanket in the back of your van with some pillows and taking in the view of the sunset.

Create a playlist of romantic songs to add to the mood and bring along some of your favourite food and drinks to enjoy.