How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you're in a long-distance relationship









Video chat is a great way to connect with your loved one on Valentine's Day. Picture: Pexel Being in a long-distance relationship has it's challenges - and that's putting it mildly. Not seeing the person or not being able to simply hug them isn't easy to get used to. It's especially hard when big days like birthdays or Christmas come around. You've just about gotten over not spending New Year's with your loved one then Valentine's Day comes around. Stores are flooded with cute fluffy teddies and rows of red roses.

From giddy teens to couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, the day of love cannot be avoided.

Whether Valentine's Day is a big thing to you or not, a part of you will wish that your partner is with you on the day, even if it's just wake them up with a kiss or a romantic dinner at home.

Distance doesn't have to keep you from connecting. Picture: Pexels

If you want to do something special for a lover far away, here are a few ideas to help you celebrate the day.

Make a special Skype, Facetime or Whatsapp video call date

Even though you probably video chat all the time, make this one special by dressing up or simple applying red lipstick and make sure that you're alone and won't be interrupted. Take a walk down memory lane and chat about Valentine's gone by or talk about your love story.

Have a movie date

Select a movie you both love, or keen to watch and set a time to watch it together. Don't forget the popcorn and drinks. You might not be able to hold hands but you'll be able to chat through the movie as you're watching it.

Create a playlist

Back in the day you could copy your favourite songs onto a CD and the older folks would remember the painstaking process of create a playlist on a cassette tape. Now it's so easy to compile a list of your favourite love songs or songs that have special meaning for the two of you.

Get raunchy

If you're feeling adventurous and keen to heat things up, why not make time for a bit of sexy talk or intimate video chats? As long as you know that you wont be interrupted!