Hugh Jackman to lift lid on his life and divorce in ‘tell-all memoir’

Hugh Jackman is reportedly putting pen to paper to lift lid on his life in a tell-all memoir. The 54-year-old Hollywood actor - who announced his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, last month - is now said to be in the early stages of telling his life story in a new book as he moves forward following the end of his 27-year marriage.

An insider told Us Weekly: "Hugh is currently working on a memoir. He is in the early stages of writing it ... Hugh’s choosing to [write the book] now because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce and this book is the first step." The source suggested there will be "big bombshells", adding: "The content will be Hugh speaking about his life. He’ll be opening up about his life like never before. It’s been very healing for him."

Jackman and Furness - who are parents to Oscar, 23, and 18-year-old Ava - confirmed their split in a joint statement which was released last month. They told People magazine: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The pair signed off as “Deb and Hugh Jackman” and concluded: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.” Jackman later spoke out about the divorce, admitting he doesn't feel ready to talk about it yet but confessed things haven't been easy. Stopped by a paparazzi videographer in New York City, Jackman said in footage obtained by TMZ: "It doesn't feel quite right talking about it on the street but I appreciate your thoughts, man.