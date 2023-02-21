‘I spent $80K divorcing my husband and now 4 years later we’re back together’

You hear these stories of costly divorce settlements, especially when it comes to the wealthy.
Well, one mommy blogger and TikToker, who goes by the online name Ames, shared how she went through a contentious divorce.
She spent $80K (about R1.44m) and after four years of separation, she realised the made a horrible mistake.
Ames took to TikTok and revealed to her 46K followers that she reconciled with her ex-husband, and that they just had another baby.
In the clip, she can be seen cuddling the latest addition to her brood with the caption: “When you spend $80k getting divorced but … You marry him again 4 years later and have 2 more babies.”
@amesandthedudes Yes, you read that right 🫠 #marriedagain #husbandwife #momsoftiktok #naughty #alittlebitnaughty #momlife #sahm #stayathomemom #momtok #remarried #reconciliation #boymom #momofboys #momof5 #couplescomedy ♬ Naughty - Alisha Weir & The Cast of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
The influencer has been frank about her relationship status by documenting her journey on social media.
According to Britain’s “The Sun” publication, the couple decided to end their marriage after things became nasty between them.
After four years, and her having a baby with someone else, they then decided to give it another try.
Ames said the main reason for their reconciliation was for the sake of their children, and wrote: “I hope our kids know that even though our first marriage didn’t work out how we expected, they’re the reason we fought like hell, to make sure the second time around would be the forever kind of love they’ll tell their own kids about some day.”
@amesandthedudes Always you 🥹 #momsoftiktok #momlife #baby #babiesoftiktok #babytok #boymom #boydad #momofboys #sahm #stayathomemom #fatherhood #motherhood #milso #suburbs #outsidekids #raisingboys #husbandwife #couples #lastnight #remarried #marriedagain #marriedlife #sons #ourboys #reconciliation #militarywife #armywife ♬ Last Night - Morgan Wallen
Now, two more babies later, the couple couldn’t be happier as she reflected in her latest post, saying: “I never could’ve imagined while going through a high conflict divorce that four years later, we’d be remarried, with two more babies. Watching him play soccer with our five sons while I make us dinner.”