I wonder if my crush knows they are the reason I'm single, and other funny confessions
#IwonderifMyCrush knows that they are the reason I'm single pic.twitter.com/FOWhaniY9S— Amber Ntobearler (@ntobearler) October 9, 2019
#IwonderifMyCrush know I'm hustling with my madness pic.twitter.com/S0JlHpcGCt— Davey (@Disnormal_Boy) October 9, 2019
#IwonderifMyCrush knows that nami im someone's crush and bakang tseya😏😩💙 pic.twitter.com/EcOmnEVIlY— PRETTY 💎LADY ❤ (@Pretty_muchit) October 9, 2019
#IwonderifMyCrush knows I'm her biggest fan.? pic.twitter.com/UXXEmJhyoJ— Kabelo (@KbzFire) October 9, 2019
#IwonderifMyCrush knows that I'm stalking him ku Instagram (I can't help it)👀 and knows the amount of work I do to just "accidentally" bump into him😂😂😂it's kinda creepy pic.twitter.com/uONEItNHg8— Matsepe (@MatsepeZ) October 9, 2019
#IwonderifMyCrush will ever break up with her bf, iv changed so many girls hoping that they'll break up dololo, n another is will I ever win her because I dated her very close cuzi in high school— Bra_LoVeRs (@lerato_moroke) October 9, 2019
That's clear enough, now you know am talking about you, kopa chance tlhe 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YlHgFqhLgB
#IwonderifMyCrush knows that I'm mentally dating her😔 pic.twitter.com/3KgVN7TZzu— Jcole#1stan (@SimzMgidi) October 9, 2019
#IwonderifMyCrush knows that I've planned a whole wedding for us, yena he should just show up on the wedding day nje pic.twitter.com/d2JtEJG7LP— Tintswalo #MEGACY ❤🇿🇦 (@KingForbesStan) October 9, 2019