In her own words: Princess Diana describes the moment she confronted Camilla

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Now that Netflix series ’The Crown’ is keeping viewers glued to their screens, Lady Diana and Prince Charles’s relationship is once again being dissected. Their marriage was one filled with contention, namely Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Now new footage has been uncovered and shared by Netflix Film Club. In the personal recording, Princess Diana shares how she confronted Camilla about her relationship with Prince Charles. The confrontation occurred in 1989 at a mutual friend’s birthday party. Diana recalled the exchange in a series of recordings later published in Andrew Morton's book ’Diana: Her True Story’. While describing the moment she chose to speak privately to her husband’s mistress, she said: “'I know what's going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that.

“She said ’I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

When Diana pressed that she knew about the affair, Camilla responded with: “You’ve got everything you ever wanted. All the men in the world fall in love with you, and you’ve got two beautiful children, what more do you want?’

“So I said, ‘I want my husband.’”

According to Time Magazine, that same year, Charles and Camilla had an intimate phone conversation, in which the prince said he wished he “lived in her knickers.”

A recording of the conversation was leaked to the press in 1993, a few months after Diana and Charles announced their separation, in an incident which was dubbed as “Camillagate.”