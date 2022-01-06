Is he cheating on me? Woman plays detective after finding tampon in her boyfriend’s room

When watching the TV show Cheaters, one is constantly amazed by the length people will go through to find out if their partner is being unfaithful. A TikTok user might not have made use of a private investigator, but she certainly went out of her way to find out if her boyfriend was cheating and having other women over to his place.

Lois Saunders found a Benefit mascara and the bright yellow Tampax underneath her boyfriend's wardrobe but didn’t believe him when he denied that he wasn’t seeing another woman behind her back because the objects hadn’t gathered enough dust. So she got into private investigator mode and sent the serial number of the tampon to Tampax to find out when it was made. The suspicious girlfriend shared a video to TikTok showing her discovery of the tampon and subsequent email exchange with its manufacturer Tampax.

“There’s a tampon and a mascara under Finn’s (her boyfriend) wardrobe, and he's in denial that he’s had a girl here,” she explains. “I'm not even joking, it's right there. There’s not enough dust on it to be old,” she adds as she sticks her head under the wardrobe to reach for it. She then shared a screenshot of her email to Tampax, giving them the code and explaining: “I found it in my boyfriend's draw, so I'm doing some investigation”.