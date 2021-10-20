Is this why he no longer turns you on? Tweeps are having a field day with this question

Every relationship can go through dry spells when your partner is suddenly less interested in sex than you. There are many different factors that can contribute to a decreased interest in sex. It may be a short-term problem related to stress at work or other issues that have driven your partner to distraction.

However, it may be an issue if your partner’s sudden change in sex drive is because she or he is no longer turned on by you. It got really heated on the Twitter streets when a thread sparked a conversation on how do you tell your partner they no longer turn you on? How do you tell your partner they no longer turn you on? What could be the cause?



Is it your partner or you are no longer emotionally invested? #HeNoLongerTurnsMeOn pic.twitter.com/luVgRO5icE — T. (@tboseZA) October 20, 2021 Some were honest and shared their experiences, others shared hilarious memes, while others chose to share advice. One of the first platform users to answer the question said, “I have reason to believe that most people would choose not to say anything because they might just discover that they are the problem and that’s a level of accountability they don’t have the ability to stand for.

“Common turn off from men is disrespect, and common turn off from women is lack of enthusiasm in the bedroom,” he tweeted. Another one suggested communication and a little bit of spice in the bedroom. “There is no simple way of telling him this. I suggest showing him how you would like to be satisfied, send videos you find stimulating and say babe “how about we try this”. An honest mature conversation should come instead of window shopping.” My actions spoke louder.

Every-time we had to meet, I'd come up with excuses.

We had been fighting A LOT & I lost interest in him and everything about him. Emotionally & mentally drained from all the petty fights. Ntse ke monyonya, literally. pic.twitter.com/j2tFBg3xmr — Gadifele Mafoko🌍🇿🇦GP•PTA• (@Iam_Gadifele) October 20, 2021 While the thread continued, with many trying to answer the question, one user was quick to remind people that it would happen at some point in any relationship. “This #HeNoLongerTurnsMeOn ignores the fact that in a long-term relationship or marriage, your partner will not always turn you on. You might dislike them but still love and choose them. You might not want to be intimate for a while. You have to revive this now and then. Reignite it.”