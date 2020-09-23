It’s a date! 5 romantic gestures to suit every budget

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The national lockdown has put a great deal of stress on our relationships, meaning that romance has taken a back seat to family and work. But now that the country has moved to level 1, when it comes to date-night choices, there’s lots on offer. Below are some unique date ideas to suit all budgets. Cook up a storm in the comfort of your home For those who prefer to stay indoors, cooking something home-made makes for the perfect date-night plan. You don’t even have to leave the house to get the ingredients.

You can instead spend the time creating the perfect setting at home, while ordering in your ingredients online through Yebo Fresh, a relatively new online shopping service which delivers popular groceries to areas that are generally underserved by most formal retailers.

Go out for date night

Something we haven't been doing very much of lately is going out to eat. Now that we’re allowed to, restaurants across South Africa have breathed a sigh of relief as they welcome guests back.

In Cape Town, Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront is offering out-of-the-box dining options at Tobago’s Restaurant and Terrace. Think sushi, mini beef burgers, a selection of local cheeses, strawberries with a dark chocolate marshmallow brownie, slow-roasted eisbein, pulled turkey tacos … all delivered in a single box to minimise contact with staff and make diners feel more comfortable about eating out again.

The hotel’s new dining box concept, which can be enjoyed picnic-style on the terrace, is the perfect way to celebrate the start of spring in the Mother City.

Enjoy what your city has to offer

With attractions opening up across the country, now is an excellent time to choose a date option that includes exploring what your home city has to offer. In Cape Town, Table Mountain, the Two Oceans Aquarium, Cape Point, Kirstenbosch and many other places have now officially reopened to the public.

Many of these attractions have amazing specials aimed specifically at locals. If you’re worried about spending, take a look at this list of 50 things to do for under R50 that Cape Town Tourism has compiled and updates every year.

Go on a road trip

There’s something about a road trip for two – it’s so romantic and always a fun idea. And South Africa has many stunning drives to offer.

You could pack a picnic basket and make a day trip out of it, or perhaps overnight along the way. If you’re keen for a longer stay and you want a safari of sorts, why not drive to the Kruger National Park and see what’s new there?

For example, the Kruger Station precinct opened in the Park early in August. First to open were the En Route Grab ‘N Go Deli and the Departing Soon Coffee and Ice-cream Cafe, where guests can enjoy the delectable foods while sitting in the open seating area, or just stop quickly to grab a takeaway en route to their next adventure.

The Round in 9 (bar and casual dining) is also now officially open, while the Li’l Gricers play area and the casual fine dining 3638 sit-down family restaurant and 360-degree cinema will be opening soon.

Find the Kruger Station in Skukuza rest camp. Enter from the day visitors’ area through the entrance container or, once in camp, turn right at the T-junction and simply follow the road until you reach the station.

Experience something a little different from the other side of the world

With online experiences from Airbnb, you are able to meet new people and learn new things from the comfort of your home. Wouldn’t this be a fun adventure to have with your loved one?

From Broadway experiences, cooking unique dishes from other countries, learning new creative arts, tarot reading and more, there’s an online experience to suit everyone – all of which would make for an unusual and unforgettable date.