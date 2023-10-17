Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith 'working very hard' to repair marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are "working very hard" to repair their marriage. The 52-year-old actress caused a stir last week when she revealed she and the 'King Richard' actor had secretly been separated for the last seven years, but she's now insisted they are committed to restoring their "life partnership" and are "concentrating on healing".

Speaking on 'Today' on Monday, she said: "We are working very hard at bringing our relationship, yes, bringing our relationship back together... back to a marriage again. "Husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process. I came into that with very specific ideas, right? Very specific ideas that were blocks. To me just seeing Will to who he is. He can't be this perfect idealised husband. "I have to be able to accept him for the human he is. He accepts me for the human that I am, and we want to love each other there."

Presenter Hoda Kotb admitted she was baffled by the situation. Pinkett Smith said: "We really have been working hard." Kotb exclaimed: "Oh! Okay. Well, I didn't know that."

The 'Girls Trip' star clarified: "That's the point I was trying to tell you. You totally missed that. That's the whole thing.' The confused presenter then said: "So, wait. Just so I'm 100% sure. You were divorced not on paper." Pinkett Smith agreed: "Right."

The 'Matrix' actress recently explained she and Smith decided not to officially divorce when they separated because it "didn't feel right". Quizzed on the differences between separation and divorce, Pinkett Smith told The Sunday Times magazine: "Well, we needed the time. "Will and I got married at an early age and we were able to make some beautiful things and some not so beautiful things.

"We got to a place where we had to go our separate ways in order to break from some of those more immature fantasies of what being married was about. "And bear in mind, when we had that separation in 2016 the goal was to divorce, but divorce just didn't feel right for either of us. We don't know why. But here we are."

The 'Red Table Talk' host - who has son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 22, with Smith - explained that she does not live with her estranged husband at the moment but expects to do so again in the future so she can "take care" of the 'Independence Day' actor. Pinkett Smith said: "To be honest with you, I think eventually we will (live together again) I really do.