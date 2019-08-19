The ‘Girl’s Trip’ star has been married to Will Smith - with whom she has son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 18 - for over two decades. Picture: Reuters

Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t have a “conventional marriage”. The ‘Girl’s Trip’ star has been married to Will Smith - with whom she has son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 18 - for over two decades, but says their union isn’t a typical marriage.

Jada has spoken candidly about her marriage several times and even got her Hollywood star spouse to appear on her Facebook Watch show ‘Red Table Talk’ twice to discuss their relationship, which she says she did as part of the “healing” process as a result of their ups and downs.

She explained: “I knew that I was not built for conventional marriage. Even the word ‘wife’: it’s a golden cage, swallow the key. Even before I was married, I was like, ‘That’ll kill me.’ And it damn near did!

WATCH: "I told Jada to pee in the car…"

“So why wouldn’t you share what you’ve been through, when you see that other people are out there, trying to figure this crap out? We decided to make it public because it’s part of the healing. I feel like if we don’t have real understanding about it, I don’t know if interpersonal relationships are possible.”

The 47-year-old actress considers Will, 50, to be her “life partner” rather than a husband, and says that although she wasn’t keen on the idea of marriage at first, she had no qualms with spending the rest of her life with the ‘Aladdin’ actor.

She added to The Observer newspaper: “Will is my life partner and I could not ask for a better one. I adore him, I never want people to think it was Will I didn’t want to marry – he and I were talking about this the other day. But I can assure you that some of the most powerful women in the world feel caged and tied, because of the sacrifices they have to make to be in that position.

"So I wanted to talk about how we really feel about marriage. How do we really feel about different, unconventional relationships? How do we really feel about raising children? Honestly.”